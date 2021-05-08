RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Cap of $88.66 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $56,934.08 or 0.96498833 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $88.66 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Fusion (FSN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002778 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005929 BTC.
About RSK Smart Bitcoin
According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “
