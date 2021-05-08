RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Cap of $88.66 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $56,934.08 or 0.96498833 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $88.66 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005929 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.