Russel Metals Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Russel Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RUS. Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$31.95 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$13.20 and a 1-year high of C$32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 81.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.74%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

