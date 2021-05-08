Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals from $26.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Russel Metals stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

