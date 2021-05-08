Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

TSE:RUS opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$13.20 and a 1 year high of C$32.70.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

