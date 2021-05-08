S4 Capital’s (SCPPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCPPF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SCPPF opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

