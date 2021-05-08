Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

SABR stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Sabre by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 171,245 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

