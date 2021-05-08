SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $7.17 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $211,420.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $7.17 or 0.00012120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00251575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 389.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.78 or 0.01135672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.53 or 0.00746415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,013.06 or 0.99763774 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 520,213 coins and its circulating supply is 493,071 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

