Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.39

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.39 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 19.96 ($0.26). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 19.30 ($0.25), with a volume of 74,384 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25.

In related news, insider Michael Hirst sold 97,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £19,428.40 ($25,383.33).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

