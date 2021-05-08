Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €119.18 ($140.21).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF stock opened at €125.20 ($147.29) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.52.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.