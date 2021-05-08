SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Holdings Trimmed by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 814,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4,625.37 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

