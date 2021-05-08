salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 10,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 79,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,262.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $216.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.72. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

