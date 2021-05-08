Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of SBH traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. 2,975,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

