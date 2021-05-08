Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post sales of $138.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $525.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $534.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $502.29 million, with estimates ranging from $495.46 million to $506.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

