Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

SC opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after acquiring an additional 178,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,069.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 236,605 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

