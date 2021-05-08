Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,730 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises about 0.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Open Text by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 25,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Open Text by 466.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 119,416 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Open Text by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at $6,452,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

