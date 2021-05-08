Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $32.57 Million Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,510 shares during the period. Celestica makes up 2.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 3.02% of Celestica worth $32,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Celestica by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 134,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Celestica by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

