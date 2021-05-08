Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $390.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.70. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.08 and a 12 month high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.