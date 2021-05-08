Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $194.89 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.