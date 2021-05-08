Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $228.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.