Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,299,306. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

