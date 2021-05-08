Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,264 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $14,881,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,922.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

