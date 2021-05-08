Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 605 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $122.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

