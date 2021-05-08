Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.33 ($162.75).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €134.96 ($158.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €132.32 and a 200-day moving average of €123.02. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.