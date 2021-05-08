Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.66 million-$55.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SJ traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,154. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $269.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.77. Scienjoy has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

