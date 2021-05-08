Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

SCU opened at $26.27 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. The business had revenue of $599.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.