Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.
SCU opened at $26.27 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.47.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. The business had revenue of $599.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
