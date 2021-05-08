Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Federal Signal Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FSS opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

