Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Secret has a market cap of $233.95 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00005710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.56 or 0.00676338 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020143 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,040.92 or 0.01770855 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,874,784 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

