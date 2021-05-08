SEEN Reaches Market Cap of $5.77 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $9,940.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $8.19 or 0.00013879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SEEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00080825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00063609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.78 or 0.00794643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00104165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,639.30 or 0.09559317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00044452 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.