Seigniorage Shares Market Capitalization Tops $2.89 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $99,436.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00066720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00252761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 398.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $667.92 or 0.01136291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.00740390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,807.58 or 1.00045590 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.