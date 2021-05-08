Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

WTTR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 975,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

