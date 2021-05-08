Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.410-2.580 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.41-2.58 EPS.

Shares of SEM traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 788,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,526. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

