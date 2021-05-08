SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLQT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.13.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 21,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $541,130.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 892,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,389,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,138,875 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,181. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $466,544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after buying an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after buying an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after buying an additional 1,863,289 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Earnings History and Estimates for SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit