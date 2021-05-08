SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLQT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.13.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 21,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $541,130.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 892,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,389,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,138,875 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,181. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $466,544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after buying an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after buying an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after buying an additional 1,863,289 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

