Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.500-8.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.50-8.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.82. 904,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,993. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.26. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

