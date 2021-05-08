Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $509,197.36 and $72,062.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00080959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.03 or 0.00796254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00104636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.33 or 0.09729799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00044401 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

