Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $20.73 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 4.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $339,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

