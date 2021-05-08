Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 0.9%

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 15,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 134,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $294.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and hypothyroid disease.

