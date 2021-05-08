Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.61.

VII has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.83 and a twelve month high of C$9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.59.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$661.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

