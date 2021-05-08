Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of SMED stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $16.18. 404,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.16 million and a P/E ratio of 231.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,333 shares of company stock worth $3,973,968. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $625,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

