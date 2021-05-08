Shawn Curran Sells 7,562 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $257,788.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

