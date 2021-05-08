SHIBA INU (SHIB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.21 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 363.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 798.7% higher against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $6.21 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00254673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $668.53 or 0.01143893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.20 or 0.00751496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,526.27 or 1.00141546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

