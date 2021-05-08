Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.36. 2,209,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 2,957,051 shares of company stock valued at $275,561,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.