Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Shares of SHG stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

