Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.18.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.