Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.92.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $410,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $166,375,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $4,418,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $1,133,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.