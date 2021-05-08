Shopping Achieves Market Capitalization of $143.95 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $143.95 million and $3.78 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $148.19 or 0.00252642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00252487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 467.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.44 or 0.01170245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.67 or 0.00749554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,648.55 or 0.99983799 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

