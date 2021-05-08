Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SAMG stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

