Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura cut shares of Singapore Airlines from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SINGY stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

