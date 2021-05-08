SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SITE. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of SITE opened at $202.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $203.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,595,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.