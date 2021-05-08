SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 11.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) were down 11.1% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $125.00. The stock traded as low as $81.09 and last traded at $81.43. Approximately 4,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 226,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.59.

SITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,488 shares of company stock worth $1,942,838. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average of $106.59.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.