Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.90.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
