Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

